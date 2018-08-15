Young offender charged after driving stolen vehicle

A male young offender faces a number of charges after he was stopped after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

Amherstburg police made a vehicle stop Sunday around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Lowes Side Road. Police say after running the plate on the vehicle, it was determined to be stolen. The young offender was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with a sentence and possession of a scheduled substance.

Break-ins Amherstburg police are investigating the theft of a furnace and central air unit stolen from a home under construction in the 100 block of Meadowview. It was reported to police last Saturday and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

*A barn in the 1100 block of Concession 2 was entered and garden tools and other small equipment was stolen. Police say it was reported Saturday morning and that the barn was unlocked.

Mischief A 35-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with mischief after police say he allegedly smashed a window out of a vehicle on Main St. It was reported to police Aug. 7 at 11:10 a.m.

*A home on King St. was egged, police state. It was in the 200 block and there are no suspects at the present time. It was reported to police Monday around 9:45 a.m.

Accidents A 59-year-old Windsor woman was charged with failing to stop at a red light after a two-vehicle accident at Middle Side Road and County Road 20. The accident occurred last Thursday.

*A 45-year-old Amherstburg woman was charged with failing to drive in marked lane after a two-vehicle crash on Richmond St. It was reported Monday around 7:55 a.m.

Theft A 16-foot Kevlar Chippewa canoe valued at $2,000 was reported stolen from a dock in the 1000 block of Front Road South. It was reported to police Sunday. There are no suspects but anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Stats There were 17 traffic-related charges over the past week. There were also 21 911 hang-up calls and nine alarm calls over the past week as well.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service