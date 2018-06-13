Yards shine during Garden Tour, weather does not

By Ron Giofu

Despite some raindrops, the Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society was able to showcase ten gardens around town.

Nine of the ten gardens this year were contained within the urban area of the town with one being in the rural area, on County Road 18 just east of Howard Ave. Garden owners and garden lovers who braved the weekend rain were able to swap stories, advice and helpful hints on how they can maintain, grow and expand their own gardens.

Dr. Allan Halowski, president of the Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society, thanked the homeowners on this year’s tour as he presented them with a membership to the society and an orchid on behalf of the board of directors. He said society members Marjan Drop and Paulette Drouillard helped find the gardens on this year’s tour.

“For things like this to happen, it takes a lot of time and effort,” stated Halowski.

The gardens were impressive, he believed, and gave other gardeners food for thought. He said it was “inspiring” to see the work of other garden owners.

“I thought the gardens this year were great in the sense that it showed the individual creativity of the yard owners we visited,” he said.

Halowski said that, in many cases, the yards took years to develop and he said they were “extremely appreciative” that the homeowners opened their yards and shared their efforts and lives with the public.

“Every year, I’m surprised by the quality of the yards we visit. They are phenomenal,” he said.

Ron and Karen Sinclair came from Chatham to take part in the Garden Tour. Karen said she saw it online when researching what to do in the region.

“So far, it’s pretty amazing,” Ron said, when asked in the Crown Ridge Blvd. stop on the tour. “Everything is pretty well perfect.”

Karen said “everything is very well maintained” and said the white picket fence at the Bathurst St. home they visited reminded her husband of his grandmother’s property. She added she had been on the Garden Tour before, but not for a few years.

One of the things that caught Ron’s eye was the use of yard ornaments.

“Everybody has their own thing they like to do with the ornaments,” he said. “I’m impressed by that.”

It was the 33rd annual event and it ran both last Saturday and Sunday. Horticultural society board member Maxine Iler stated they sold 135 tickets, a drop from previous years due to weather, but added they were grateful to the people that did turn out as the weather wasn’t ideal.

Iler added there is not a Garden Tour planned for next year, as plans now call for it to run every other year.