WSO presents “Music for Belle Vue’s Renaissance”

By Ron Giofu

A large crowd of music lovers came to Christ Anglican Church last Tuesday night to help raise funds towards the restoration of a 200-year-old mansion.

“Music for Belle Vue’s Renaissance” was held with 118 attending and the event raising $6,650 for the Belle Vue Conservancy. The music was performed by the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) under the direction of conductor Peter Wiebe and musical director Robert Franz. Baritone Adam Iannetta performed with the WSO at points during the concert.

“It’s a nice house,” said event chair Linda Jackson, as she scanned the crowd inside the Ramsay St. church.

Jackson, who oversees corporate outreach for the Belle Vue Conservancy, said they were pleased to partner with Christ Anglican Church for the second consecutive year and bring the WSO back to Amherstburg.

“(The concert) is in a wonderful venue,” she said. “Some of the bricks from Belle Vue built part of this church.”

This year is a milestone year for Belle Vue, Jackson pointed out, as the main portion of the building officially turns 200-years-old. The main block of the Dalhouise St. mansion was completed in 1818, she noted.

“We are celebrating Belle Vue’s 200th birthday,” Jackson explained.

The Belle Vue Conservancy said they appreciated the event sponsors, with Jackson stating the sponsors included Bornais Insurance, Families First Funeral Home and Scott Elliott and Mike Bezzoubkin from Amherstburg Chevrolet Buick GMC. The event also had support from local high schools, as Jackson said music students from both General Amherst High School and St. Thomas of Villanova volunteered.

Belle Vue will soon “get a facelift,” Jackson added, as work should begin soon on the new roof. Town council recently awarded a tender valued at $258,400 plus HST to Robertson Restoration.

The work will put Belle Vue in its “proper place as a 200-year-old national historic site” with Jackson also calling it “a national treasure within Windsor-Essex County.” The money is there for the roof, Jackson told the audience, and the next phase is currently being fundraised for.

“Now, it’s on to the windows,” said Jackson.

Jackson revealed that the town will be hosting public consultation sessions regarding Belle Vue May 29 and June 6 at the Libro Centre.

“The public is invited to come out and be part of Belle Vue’s restoration,” said Jackson. “Belle Vue truly belongs to all of us. We will open her doors again.”

The next fundraiser for Belle Vue is May 27, the Downton Abbey-themed “Rhododendron Garden Tea Party.” That event will feature 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. sittings in the King’s Navy Yard Park. Tickets are $30 each and people will also be able to view a garden dress display and participate in a costume contest for women, men and children.

Tickets are available at The Dalhousie Bistro, the Gordon House or Amherstburg Sobeys.

and online at www.eventbrite.ca/e/amherstburg-rhododendron-garden-tea-party-tickets-45659796681.

“The rhododendron gardens are one of the focal points of King’s Navy Yard Park each spring,” says Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “We will be honored to welcome visitors with the new garden tea program. When the gardens are in full bloom, it’s an amazing spectacle and at this time of year, a great Mother’s Day gift idea!”

Rev. Bill Strang from Christ Anglican Church stated that Belle Vue isn’t the only place in Amherstburg that is two centuries old. He said Christ Anglican Church celebrates is 200th anniversary in 2019.

“We will be having a number of events next year,” said Strang.

For more information on the Belle Vue Conservancy, visit www.bellevueconservancy.com, “like” their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bellevueconservancy or “follow” them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Bellevuematters.