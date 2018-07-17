Woofa-Roo Pet Festival on tap for this weekend

By Ron Giofu

The Woofa-Roo Pet Festival returns this weekend to the Libro Centre.

Festival director and founder Lorene Clayton said there are a number of new events to join some of the popular returning attractions.

“We have several new things coming to our festival to round out our crazy fun weekend,” she said. “We are always trying to answer the call for more interactive things our visitors can do so we developed Woofa-Roo’s new Sterling Canine Citizen Award. This is a test in canine manners requiring a dog and owner to successfully complete 12 steps to earn our prestigious award. Using the same criteria, and evaluator as the CKC test – the Sterling Canine Citizen Award benefits our charities and rescues and is considered a real achievement for your dog’s training and social skills.”

Clayton noted there will be a “fetching field” where dogs with good recall can play fetch with a custom built robot designed by A-Team Robotics, the local robotics team with many of its members coming from General Amherst High School. All proceeds from this event benefit charities and rescues, Clayton pointed out.

“We are building on Woofa-Roo’s unique social environment,” Clayton added. “This year our new Shaggy Chic Cafe is a pet and family friendly place to meet, greet and eat. We’ll have live entertainment arranged by Lee Watson Academy of Music to enhance this great social space.”

There are a number of returning attractions as well at this year’s Woofa-Roo Pet Festival.

“Dock diving has to be one of the most watched events which return year after year. Dog agility, lure coursing and our very popular ‘Pet-Ucation Centre’ featuring experts on everything from dog training to the war on ticks and fleas are all returning,” said Clayton. “Some of these events have a large charitable component and will encourage our visitors to have fun for a great cause.”

Clayton added: “For non stop chuckles we have the hilarious Woofa-Roo Challenge – a game that tests a dog’s distraction with treats and toys. Following this we are off to the races with the wiener dogs and then an all breed race. All proceeds benefit the St. John Ambulance therapy dogs.”

The most anticipated event, Clayton said, is the presentation made by the Elite Windsor Police K9’s.

“This is such a fantastic opportunity to see the best of the best illustrate the force’s expertise from their many hours of training,” she stated.

The festival used to be held in August but is now in July. Clayton said she doesn’t know yet what, if any, impact that will have on the festival.

“Hopefully it will be a less congested weekend for festival goers. Our weekend in August was becoming very competitive with five major events in Essex County,” she said.

Clayton said the Woofa-Roo Pet Festival is “weather proof” and that if it is hot or if it is raining “come indoors for a spell.”

The public is encouraged to read the festival’s pet policy before bringing their dogs. For more information on that or the events happening at the festival, visit www.woofaroo.com.

“Our volunteers have to be the most enthusiastic people around. They contribute to the spirit of our festival with their great attitudes and willingness to make our event a ‘funtastic’ festival for pets and their people.”

Admission is $5 per person with children five and under free.