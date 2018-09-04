Women’s national sledge hockey selection camp comes to Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

Women hoping to make the national sledge hockey team converged on Amherstburg over the Labour Day weekend to try and keep their dreams alive.

The Canadian women’s national sledge hockey team was at the Libro Centre last Friday through Sunday for their selection camp for the 2018-19 season. Janice Coulter, Women’s Sledge Hockey of Canada president, said 25 players were vying for 15 spots on the national team.

“We have players here from across the country,” said Coulter.

Players from the Windsor-Essex County region, some of whom have played nationally before, were on hand over the weekend. They include Jessica Matassa, Dani McPhee and Ashley Goure. Assistant coach Derek Whitson hails from Chatham, added Coulter, and the Libro Centre was his “home arena” as he played for the men’s national team.

“We’ve heard great things about the venue,” said Coulter, adding the Libro Centre is “fully and completely accessible, sledge friendly and barrier-free.”

“The staff here are excellent as well and have worked with us to host a great event.”

The selection camp featured skills assessment sessions and intra-squad exhibition games Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, It may not be the last time the women’s national program comes to Amherstburg.

“We’d really like to come back,” said Coulter, “and do as much as we can in the area.”

Coulter said the Libro Centre would be a good venue for a Canada-U.S. women’s sledge hockey series. She also floated the idea of a national mentoring program in town, where national team players would lead other younger players.

“Our big thing is we’re always trying to increase awareness and promotion,” she said.

For more information on the national women’s sledge hockey program, visit www.canadianwomensledgehockey.com, www.facebook.com/CSWHT or www.twitter.com/CSHWT.