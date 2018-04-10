Wolfhead wins numerous awards at recent competition

By Jonathan Martin

Wolfhead Distillery has sipped from the cup of victory.

The local spirits manufacturer snagged eight awards at the 2018 American Distilling Institute’s (ADI) annual Judging of Craft Spirits.

ADI is the oldest and largest organization of small-batch, independently-owned distillers in the United States. Each year, the organization accepts entries from distillers, blenders, bitters-makers and producers of aperitif and fortified wines.

According to ADI’s information package, the drinks are tasted blind and have both the package and the spirit itself evaluated by a judges’ panel made up of distillers, journalists, bar owners, bartenders, retailers, wholesalers, distributors and importers.

This year, Wolfhead Distillery walked away with a bronze for its banana caramel vodka, a bronze for its grapefruit vodka; its vodka won both best of category and the gold medal; its whiskey won both a bronze and a best of category; and its coffee liqueur won both a bronze and best of category.

This isn’t the first time Wolfhead has received awards, according to owner Tom Manherz. Last year, the distillery was honoured at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the SIP awards.

“We’re very lucky,” Manherz said. “Very fortunate.”

This is, however, the first time Wolfhead has entered into ADI’s competition. Manherz said receiving recognition from the institute is a high honour.

“We have a really great team (at Wolfhead),” he said. “It feels really good to have all their hard work acknowledged.”

As Wolfhead builds its reputation, Manherz said it’s also expanding its reach. He said the distillery has just received approval to sell its product in California, which secures a foothold in the United States. Manherz said that has been a goal of his for a while now. At this time, Wolfhead’s spirits is also being sold in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

“It’s been going really great,” Manherz said. “Way better than I anticipated. Thank you to the community for helping (Wolfhead) get to where we are.”