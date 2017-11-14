Wolfhead Distillery first Canadian venue to host Banksy art exhibit

By Jolene Perron

According to Rotten Tomatoes, “Saving Banksy” is “the story of one misguided art collector’s attempts to save a Banksy painting from destruction and the auction block.”

The painting featured in that Netflix documentary has made its way to Amherstburg’s own Wolfhead Distillery and is on display until tomorrow evening.

Banksy is an anonymous graffiti artist from England, known for their street art which combines dark humor with graffiti, and use of a stenciling technique.

Jason Freed, event owner/organizer with Campus Crawl Tours explained when he originally submitted his pitch for Saving Banksy Canada, he submitted offers to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Niagara On The Lake and Windsor. With Windsor being his hometown, he pushed hard for the border city to be a part of the tour.

“I was lucky enough to see some of Banksy’s artwork when I was living in England so that’s when I became a fan,” explained Freed. “The reality is that most people will never get the opportunity to see an original Banksy in their lifetime, so we’re very proud to be hosting one of the most sought after pieces of contemporary art in the world in our hometown.”

In order to be selected to host the painting, the venue must hold an art exhibit, promoting graffiti/art which is free to the public. Wolfhead Distillery has been hosting the art exhibit, which allows attendees to observe the Banksy painting as well as a 200 square foot warehouse space stacked full of local art since Tuesday, and will remain on display for free until Thursday at 5 p.m. Freed explained since they were already hosting the free three day event, they were also able to host ticketed events to help offset the costs.

“The ‘Dinner With Banksy Party’ (Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.) features a gourmet British themed menu, music and also includes a distillery tour and sample tasting as well,” explained Freed. “It’s definitely a unique date night. How many times can you say you ate dinner with a painting worth more than $1.5 million?”

The official closing night gala Thursday features celebrity DJ’s flying in from New York, live art battles, silent auctions and more. The event runs from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. Thursday. All of the event proceeds for ticketed events are going to charities such as United Way, who has a mural project Wolfhead Distillery is supporting.

“We are honoured to host an internationally admired and respected art piece. Not only does this piece bring recognition to Wolfhead and Windsor-Essex, but it also allows us to draw attention to local causes and charities,” explained Stephanie Saad, marketing and logistics director at Wolfhead Distillery. “The evening events were created to celebrate the arrival of the art piece. The painting is a symbol of expression and creativity and to support these ideas within a community we decided to involve local artists, musicians and charities.”

For more information about this week’s events, visit http://campuscrawltours.com/saving-banksy-united-way-closing-night-gala.