Winter still a bit of a mystery according to Environment Canada experts

By Jolene Perron

“There’s still a bit of uncertainty as we go more into December and January, where as I think we have a bit of a better handle on the way things are going for the rest of the month of November and at this point in time, after this cold snap that we’re experiencing, we are expecting temperatures to get back to more seasonal values and see more in the way of shower activities as opposed to the flurries that are in the forecast.”

Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada explained there have been a lot of changes in the last while, with the most recent indications saying December is expected to be around seasonal norms. In terms of temperature for the Windsor and Essex County area, currently a normal high would be about nine degrees right now, with an overnight low at about plus two. As we move into the first week of December, Coulson explained the normal daytime high should be about five degrees and the normal overnight low would be about minus two.

“We can see that slow deterioration, slow drop in temperatures as we get into the first part of December and then by mid-December we would be looking at normal daytime highs of around two degrees, and normal overnight lows around minus five,” said Coulson. “By late December, by the end of the month for the Windsor area we would be looking at normal daytime highs around the freezing mark, and overnight lows around minus seven.”

That being said however, the longer range forecast really only gives trends spread out over long periods of time. Coulson explained while they expect us to stay in the seasonal norms, that doesn’t mean that we won’t get a freezing rain event or a good snow event at some point in the month of December.

“For the month of December we would normally expect to see about 48 millimeters of rain and about 29 centimeters of snow, and that’s spread out over the whole month so nothing to say that couldn’t get a significant say 15 centimeter snowfall at some point in the month of December and then maybe have lesser amounts for the rest of the month, ending up with that rough average of about 29 centimeters,” said Coulson.

With the spring and fall being transition periods, there tends to be a lot of dramatic fluctuations in temperature. Coulson explained, this is because there are mild air masses coming up from the south battling with colder air masses coming down from northwestern Ontario, which are starting to influence our weather. Some days the cold air wins, as we have had over the last couple days where it has been very cold. But then, the milder air masses start to push back influencing our weather again. This push, pull by two dramatically difference air masses can cause some pretty significant changes in temperature at this time of year.

“I think the most important thing about the coming winter is paying close attention more to the week by week forecast,” said Coulson. “The longer term ones are more general, just giving a general sense of trends but certainly we get a better sense of more particular weather as we get closer to the events. The forecast now, seven to 10 days into the future are able to give a pretty good sense.”