Winter Owl Prowl coming to Holiday Beach Jan. 31

It’s that time of year again – time to listen for owls at a woodlot near you!

Shake off that cabin fever and enjoy an evening learning about the owls of Ontario, their adaptations, calls, and behaviours. Weather permitting, participants will take a guided walk through the woods, looking and listening for owls.

“Walking outdoors on a winter evening is a special experience on its own,” says Jessica Rose, ERCA’s Environmental Educator. “However, when circumstances are just right and we’re able to call in an owl, it’s really an extraordinary experience.”

The Owl Prowl will take place on Thursday, January 31 at Holiday Beach Conservation Area, from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The cost is $7 per person and pre-registration is required.

To sign up, visit https://essexregionconservation.ca/education-and-events/owl-prowl/ .

Holiday Beach Conservation Area is located at 6952 County Road 50 in Amherstburg.

