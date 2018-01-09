Wineries brave the cold, hope for little damage

By Ron Giofu

The cold snap that local residents have had to endure has also had local wineries hoping it doesn’t impact this year’s crop of grapes.

Steve Mitchell, president of both Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery and EPIC Wineries, said there are concerns over heartiness of grapes at certain temperatures but there is not a big concern yet over widespread losses. Mitchell noted that temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius could mean some bud loss, “it does not mean total crop loss.”

Minor drops from there, though, can make a difference. He said Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc varieties could be impacted, particularly Merlot since it is the variety that is most planted locally, but added he is not overly concerned at this point.

“There’s no reason to believe it’s a total crop failure yet,” he said. “We’re watching it very closely right now.”

If there is no wind and very cold, the cold air settles to the ground causing a “thermal inversion.” In that case, Mitchell said fans would be activated and the air circulated.

“If we get the thermal inversion, that’s when we turn our wind fans,” he said. “If it’s cold and windy, that’s when we pray.”

Pruning starts in February and the level of damage will impact how the vineyard is pruned. He said there is little point in checking the vineyard now as more cold weather could come through the region.

“So far, we’re hopeful we still have a full crop load in the future,” said Mitchell.

Jean Qian, who owns Vivace Estate Winery with husband Max Wu, said they likely wouldn’t know of any damage until spring. Much like Mitchell, Qian said they are monitoring the temperatures closely,

“So far, everything is guesswork but we do have concerns,” said Qian. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed and seeing how things go.”

Qian noted there may be a percentage of the vines lost, but emphasized they don’t know yet.

“I don’t want to guess how many buds will be killed,” she said.

Noting forecasts last week called for windchills as low as -28C, Qian added “we do have big concerns if the temperatures are that low.”