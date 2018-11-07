Windsor Police appoints Officer in Charge for Amherstburg Detachment

By Ron Giofu

There will be a new face at the helm when the Windsor Police Service takes over policing duties in town Jan. 1.

The Windsor Police Service announced last Friday that the Officer In Charge of the Amherstburg Detachment, effective January 1, 2019, will be Staff Sergeant Dave DeLuca.

According to a media release issued Friday afternoon by Windsor police, “Staff Sergeant DeLuca is a lifelong Amherstburg resident who knows the community and has a first-hand understanding of their concerns and expectations.”

Since being hired as a cadet in 1995, DeLuca has worked in many areas of the Windsor Police Service, including patrol division, forensic identification branch, drug enforcement branch, street crimes unit, domestic violence, internet child exploitation unit, and most recently, the special projects unit as he works toward the transition for the Amherstburg Detachment.

The Windsor Police Service states that it “is looking forward to working together with the residents of the Town of Amherstburg with the goal of public safety. We are committed to working together to prevent and investigate crime, and provide support to those in need.”

“It is a privilege to be chosen as the Officer in Charge of the new Amherstburg Detachment of the Windsor Police Service and to be part of this milestone moment for the town of Amherstburg. I look forward to the opportunity to work in my hometown and continue the tradition of exceptional police service that the residents have come to expect and enjoy,” said DeLuca.

The Town of Amherstburg signed the contract with the Windsor Police Service last month. It is for 20 years with it being reviewable every five years.

Tim Berthiaume, the current Amherstburg police chief, says WPS have offered him employment in Windsor at the rank of Superintendent commencing July 1.

“My plan, for now, is to accept the offer and work in Windsor,” Berthiaume stated.