Windsor man faces charges after alleged theft from Wal-Mart

The Amherstburg Police Service arrested and charged a 35-year-old Windsor man after an alleged theft from Wal-Mart last week.

Officers were dispatched to the Sandwich St. S. retailer last Friday and charged the man with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of stolen property. Items that he allegedly tried to leave the store with were described as mainly being tools.

*Amherstburg police are investigating a theft complaint from Canadian Tire. It was reported last Saturday around 1:50 p.m. where a female allegedly left the store with undisclosed items and left in a blue Chevy van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

*A package that had been delivered by UPS to a home in the 2100 block of Front Road North was reported stolen last Thursday evening. There are no suspects.

*Vehicles at a home in the 9000 block of Concession 9 South were reportedly entered and items stolen, including change. It was reported Monday around 8:25 a.m. Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and not leave anything of value inside of them.

Accident A single-vehicle accident was reported in the 5000 block of County Road 18 last Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. Amherstburg police say a Dodge Caravan left the roadway and struck a pole. There were no injuries but police add that a 26-year-old Amherstburg woman was charged with failing to drive in a marked lane.

Mischief Amherstburg police say there was damage to some bricks at a home in the 100 block of Riverview Dr. It was reported Sunday around 12:30 p.m. There are no suspects at the present time.

*A vehicle parked at a home in the 100 block of Park St. was damaged last week. It was reported last Friday around 12:25 that the car had been keyed. There are no suspects but anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Stats Amherstburg police responded to eight 911 hangup calls, six alarm calls and laid nine charges under the Highway Traffic Act and related offences.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service