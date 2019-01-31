Windsor man charged after break-in at Amherstburg pharmacy

The Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment has made an arrest regarding a Jan. 9 break-in at a Sandwich St. S. pharmacy.

Police were called to the pharmacy, located in the 400 block of Sandwich St. S., around 8:45 a.m. for the report of a break-and-enter. Through investigation, officers determined that the break-and-enter occurred overnight and one male suspect gained entry by forcing his way through a door. It was reportedly at the Amherstburg Health Care Centre.

A number of items were reported stolen, including a quantity of prescription medication, the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment states.

The Windsor Police Service forensic identification unit attended and processed the scene.

Officers from the Amherstburg Detachment Criminal Investigations Branch continued to investigate and determined that the suspect from the break-and-enter was also involved in an unrelated theft offence that occurred Jan. 7 at another business located in the 400 block of Sandwich St. S.

With the assistance of the WPS – Property Crimes Unit, the male suspect was positively identified.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him without incident in the 2800 block of Howard Ave. Jan. 17 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

A 37-year-old Windsor man was charged with break-and-enter, 49 counts of possession of illicit drugs for the purpose of trafficking and theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police – Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-2252 ext. 229, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.