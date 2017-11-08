Windsor church finding home in Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

A Windsor church has found that many people from Amherstburg make the trip to the city so the church is returning the favour.

The Pentecostal Church of Windsor, located at Wyandotte St. and Fairview in Windsor, use St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Assistant pastor Caleb Fallon said they are trying to find ways to reach out to the Amherstburg community.

“We’re starting to get a lot of followers who live in Amherstburg,” said Fallon.

By coming to Amherstburg, it allows local residents to celebrate their faith closer to home, he said, with a long-term plan for a permanent structure of their own not out of the question.

While the Pentecostal Church of Windsor has been meeting the last several months at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, they aren’t strangers to Amherstburg, Fallon indicated.

“We’ve been meeting in homes within Amherstburg and at the Libro Centre for the last year-and-a-half to two years,” he said. “We love it. Amherstburg is a wonderful place.”

Fallon said everyone is welcome to their services, which are usually followed by small receptions over coffee and treats afterward.

“We’re thankful to be here,” said Fallon.