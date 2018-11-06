Will ATV’s be allowed along area roadways?

By Ron Giofu

The Town of Amherstburg took the first step in gathering feedback over the issue of allowing ATV’s along area roadways.

A public meeting was held last Tuesday night at the Libro Centre where operators of all-terrain vehicles (ATV’s) got a chance to give feedback towards the formation of regulations locally to allow ATV’s along rural roadways within Amherstburg. The meeting stemmed from council direction from the Sept. 24 regular meeting where the Essex County ATV Club asked to be able to use their vehicles on designated roads within the town.

Farmers, trappers and public works department officials are exempt from current restrictions, noted manager of licensing and enforcement Nicole Rubli.

Comments from the ATV users included a willingness to only use roadways to get from trail to trail, as paved roads damage their tires. There were some in attendance from Essex and Chatham-Kent to press the town to allow ATV’s to use local roadways, believing it would boost tourism as riders would now have access to Amherstburg roads. Others believed it would cut down on trespassing as ATV riders could use roads to get from point A to point B without tracking across fields.

Eric Chamberlain, the town’s manager of roads and fleet, noted the town has 186 kilometres of road, both urban and rural, and noted there are some roads with narrow shoulders and grassy areas.

“If the municipality passes a bylaw, it is only for our roads,” said Chamberlain. “You’d have to go to county (council) to get permission to use their right-of-ways.”

Acting Staff Sgt. Matt Capel-Cure said the Off-road Vehicle Act has nothing to do with operating on highways unless the highways are crossed. While there is nothing specific about riding single file, ATV riders are advised to stay as close to the right as possible.

Rubli said there is a survey posted on the town’s “Talk the Burg” website, found at www.talktheburg.ca, and the town is inviting the public to comment through there. There may be another public meeting if there is a draft bylaw created.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo noted that he and the deputy mayor have the authority to bring the issue to county council, should the public want the town to go that route. DiCarlo was at the meeting with Councillor/Deputy Mayor-elect Leo Meloche and Councillor-elect Donald McArthur.

Rubli said she aims to have a report before town council on the matter in the first quarter of 2019 with public feedback factored into that report.