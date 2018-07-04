Wightman believes her experience will benefit council

By Ron Giofu
Lori Wightman believes she is at a good time in her life to try and obtain a position as a town councillor and hopes voters feel the same way.
Wightman was the first candidate to file her nomination papers and seek a position as a councillor. She said she has been thinking about running for council for the last few years and the Oct. 22 municipal election is the right time to do it.
“I’ve always been interested in local politics and I believe I can be good for the town,” said Wightman. “I have a lot of experience working with a variety of opinions and a variety of visions. I know the value of compromise and negotiation.”
Believing there is a lot of promise for Amherstburg, Wightman said she is hoping to help the municipality realize that promise.
“I love this town,” she said. “I think there is so much potential here.”
Wightman believes that Amherstburg “is on the right track” and believes it is important to not only plan for the four-year council term ahead, but for the next number of years as well. She cited the parks master plan process as one of the ways that the town is planning ahead.
“It’s important not only to look at what you are doing right now, but to look ahead five, ten and 15 years,” said Wightman. “Everything is not in a capsule. You have to have that forward vision.”
Wightman works for the Essex County Library system and represented workers during the 230-day strike in 2016-17 as unit chair of CUPE 2974.0. She believes that may help her during the election campaign, noting that “name recognition is always a good thing.”
“I like to think I put forth a good image during the strike,” she said.
Wightman said she wants to see people come to Amherstburg and “stay for a while” and that she knows there is talk of bringing a hotel to Amherstburg.
“I hope that happens,” she said.
Building the commercial and industrial base are other goals Wightman would like to see accomplished.
“I’d like to put Amherstburg on the map and get industries to come here,” she said. “I’d like to grow what is here for the people that are here.”
Noting the town’s finances and debt were the big issue in the 2014 campaign, she believes that four years later, things have improved. She added her belief that things will be even better four years from now.
The big issue of the current term has been the matter of policing and Wightman believes there is a lot of “misinformation” that is being discussed by residents.
“Social media is a great tool but it also has a flipside,” said Wightman. “If you read the reports, council was tasked with saving money and delivering the same service. I understand people are leery but I think (switching to the Windsor Police Service) saves a lot of money and that’s what people want. I think you are going to have to see proof in the pudding for some people.”
Wightman added that she is confident she can do a good job if elected as a councillor.
“I honestly believe I can do a good job for the town,” she said.
Councillors have to be informed, read their documents and look into the issues.
“You need people who will do the work,” she said. “You need to know what you are talking about. You need to know the details and make an informed decision.”