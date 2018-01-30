What’s happening at the AMA Sportsmen Association this winter

Construction to the back of the clubhouse at the AMA Sportsmen Association is almost complete, adding more storage and clearing the back hall of clutter.

The archery program is continuing every Monday from now to April and is going very well with up to 40 kids and up to 20 adults shooting each week.

Our 2018 3-D season kicks off with the first of five shoots on our annual “Big Buck Sunday” March 11. Anyone wishing to have a set of horns measured can bring them to the club on this day. There will also be local vendors and fellow sportsmen displaying and selling their goods.

The air rifle program every Wednesday is doing well with up to 30 shooters coming out regularly. The annual “turkey shoot” took place Jan. 17 and this event had 175 shooters from age three to grandparents.

Euchre is still being played every Friday at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Again this year, the AMA Sportsmen are showing their commitment to conservation by making 40 wood duck nesting boxes and 40 bat boxes. The club is asking for the help of the boys and girls from the club and community to assemble these boxes. It is a fun day to learn a little about building and the importance of preserving wood ducks and bats.

The wood duck boxes are to be assembled Feb. 3 starting at 10 a.m. and the bat boxes assembly day is March 3 at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all helpers on both days.

The AMA Longbeards, our local chapter of the Canadian Wild Turkey Federation, is holding its first banquet Feb. 10. There are still a limited number of tickets available for this event. Call Brian at 519-736-2221 for tickets.

On Feb. 17, there is a chicken wing dinner from 5-7 p.m. You can either eat in or get take-out. After you eat this dinner, you will not have to stop for a burger on the way home.

March 10 at the club is the seasonal Easter Craft Sale with 30 local vendors displaying and selling their crafts from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Our annual pot luck dinner this year is March 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets will be going on sale soon so get your tickets early because this event is a sell-out every year.

Plans have begun for this year’s 35th annual Walleye Tournament, which will run June 22-30. The wrap-up party is July 1. The Bob Meloche Kids Fishing Derby is Father’s Day, June 17.

As always, every Saturday, lunch is available at the club from 12 noon-2 p.m.

So what are you waiting for? With all of these events, there is something for everyone so visit the AMA Sportsmen Association at 468 Lowes Side Road. Anyone with questions can call the club at 519-736-5706 and leave a message. The call will be returned.

People can also visit us on Facebook or check out our website at www.amasportsmen.com. Hope to see you there!

—Prepared by Brian Beattie