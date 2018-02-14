WETRA receives $10,000 for specialized equipment from Caesars Windsor Cares

By Ron Giofu

Those who are involved with Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association’s (WETRA) programming will be seeing more benefits soon.

Thanks to $10,000 from Caesars Windsor Cares, WETRA will be purchasing specialized equipment for their tack room. The equipment will then be available to help those with disabilities who participate in their various programs.

“It will benefit our programs greatly,” said Becky Mills, executive director at WETRA.

Jhoan Baluyot, manager of public relations and communications with Caesars Windsor, said they were impressed with a recent tour of WETRA as the grant request was being reviewed.

“The first time we came to see the facility and the operation, we were awestruck,” stated Baluyot.

Mills said all the new equipment will be kept in the tack room and that a plaque will be installed on the door to recognize the donation.

“We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience horses in their own way,” said Mills. “We strive to achieve results that meet everyone’s goals.”

Dr. Erica Stevens Abbitt, whose husband Jerry participates in a WETRA program, said her husband has benefitted from it greatly.

“The people here are amazing,” said Stevens Abbitt. “The facilities are wonderful. As soon as started to get into carriage riding, he loved it.”

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” said Jerry. “It gets you in the air. It opens you up to the world around you.”

The Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association is located at 3323 North Malden Road in McGregor. Their phone number is 519-726-7682 and their e-mail is info@wetra.ca. WETRA’s website is www.wetra.ca.