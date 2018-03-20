WETRA hosts March Break camp for children

By Ron Giofu

A group of area children headed to McGregor to get a taste of horseback riding over the March Break.

The Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association (WETRA) held its March Break Camp at their farm in McGregor. Volunteer co-ordinator Sydney Lemieux said there were activities both on horseback and off the horses including how to care and tend to a horse.

“They came from all over Windsor-Essex County,” said Lemieux. “Every day, there were activities on and off the horses. They learned to take care of our horses from saddling to riding and leading. Each day, there is a different theme.”

The group came daily with the week’s events capped with a horse show Friday afternoon. This year’s March Break Camp saw 16 children and youth attend, which is about an average number the camp attracts, Lemieux stated.

The camp is geared for children and youth ages five to 14, she added, with the youth being divided into two groups depending on age. The camp ran from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.

WETRA also offers a summer camp, Lemieux added, and that they have seen campers return to the summer camp after having experienced the March Break Camp.

“It’s really fun,” Lemieux said of the camp, adding that some of the children had never been on a horse before.

The Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association (WETRA) is located at 3323 North Malden Road, just east of Walker Road. Their phone number is 519-726-7682. For more information on their programming, visit www.wetra.ca. They are also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wetraca and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WETRA_.