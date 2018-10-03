Western Secondary School students raise money for Terry Fox Run

By Ron Giofu

The staff and students at Western Secondary School headed outside last week to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Western Secondary held its own Terry Fox Run/Walk last Friday afternoon and had close to 200 students take part. The event was organized by the physical education leadership class at Western, which is taught by Maureen Weissenboeck.

“Every student who wanted to participate had to pay $2,” Weissenboeck explained.

Some students went around and collected pledges and the school had a goal of $600.

“We’ve done (a Terry Fox Run/Walk) every year since 2000,” said Weissenboeck. “We’ve raised over $14,000 in 13 years.”

Cancer has touched Western Secondary School, Weissenboeck continued, as a student died a few years ago from the same type of cancer that Terry Fox had. They honour her memory at the Terry Fox Run/Walk as well as the memories of other family members.

“This is a national initiative that we are trying to take part in,” she said.

The students enjoyed the event, she added, but they also have to learn about Terry Fox as it is part of the physical education curriculum.

Weissenboeck added that the physical education leadership class is planning more events for the students, including a Grade 9 Day and a dodge ball tournament to encourage students who are not currently in physical education classes to be active.