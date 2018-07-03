Western Secondary School celebrates Class of 2018

By Julianna Bonnett

Western Secondary School held their 2018 graduation with tons of awards part of this year’s ceremony.

The graduation, which was held last Thursday night at the school, saw 39 students graduate from this year’s class winning bursaries, technical awards, academic awards and special awards.

This year’s award, consist of many, but the Amanda Lassaline award that was handed out came with a standing ovation from the crowd.

“Our daughter had to overcome a lot of obstacles, just like all of you. This award is going to the person that has shown the most dedication and drive and the person that has not given up,” said Ron Lassaline. The award was given to graduate Tony Wiebe for his undeniable courage and strength throughout his high school years.

Principal Angela Safranyos thanked the graduating students and staff for all their hard work the past few years but she had one last thank you before the night ended.

“Tonight is a night of memories but it’s also a night of farewells, we cannot thank the staff and students enough for all their remarkable achievements, but we must thank Mr. (Brent) Webster, who is leaving us.”

Safranyos rewarded Webster with a farewell speech and a memorable jersey to keep.

Webster shortly thanked the graduates and staff for everything.

“Thank you all for the amazing journey,” said Webster.