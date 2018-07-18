Well-known Canadian actors appear in movie filmed near Harrow

By Ron Giofu

A pair of established Canadian actors came to the Harrow area recently for a movie shoot.

Colin Mochrie and Kevin McDonald were both at the Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp, which was the location for the filming of the movie “Boys vs. Girls.” The movie was written by Windsor’s Mike Stasko, who is also directing and producing.

“It’s about a camp that is going co-ed for the first time,” explained Mochrie. “My character is Roger, who runs the camp.”

Mochrie explained that his character is often stressed and frustrated during the movie. He said his castmate attracted him to the project and the script itself also helped sell it for him.

“It was a fun script,” he said. “For me, it’s always nice to do something different.”

Mochrie joked that while most who worked on the film stayed on site, he stayed in a hotel in Kingsville. He said that he had never been to the area before.

“It’s quite lovely,” said Mochrie. “I wish I had the opportunity to try the wine. It’s been too short of a time.”

One of Mochrie’s best known credits is for his appearances on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” while McDonald’s credits include being a member of “The Kids in the Hall,” the voice of Agent Pleakley in the “Lilo & Stitch” franchise and as Pastor Dave in “That 70’s Show.”

“I honestly liked the script. I thought the script was funny,” said McDonald.

McDonald says his character is the camp custodian and tries to play it similar to the Bill Murray role in “Caddyshack.”

“I see him as a lonely guy,” said McDonald. “I feel for him.”

McDonald says he has to connect with his characters and that helps him deliver the lines in the way he wants to.

The Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp is “wonderful,” he added.

“Apparently, just doing it here is a big deal for the community,” he said. “Hopefully, it gets them more known.”

Dan Inverarity, president of the Kiwanis Sunshine Point camp, said they were thrilled to get the exposure from the film. He noted they are always looking to attract more children to the camp and that they are “never maxed out.” He said they can accommodate over 460 kids and they usually get 300-350 coming through.

The film is expected to be released on the film festival circuit in 2019. More information on it can be found at www.boysvgirlsmovie.ca.