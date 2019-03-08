Welcome Wagon returning to Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

Welcome Wagon is returning to several municipalities around the area and Amherstburg is one of them.

The service from the company will be provided locally by Wanda Lawhead, who moved to Amherstburg about six years ago from McGregor.

“It’s a great way to know our community,” said Lawhead. “We do have an awesome community here. It’s a great way to reach out to people in our community.”

Lawhead got involved after seeing reports that Welcome Wagon programs were being re-established in other communities around the area.

“I thought ‘what’s wrong with Amherstburg?’,” she asked. “They are talking about potential growth in the next little while. What better way to welcome people into the community?”

Lawhead added that being the new local Welcome Wagon representative is “a great way to get involved in the community and find out what is going on.”

Pat Neuman, chairman and CEO of Welcome Wagon in Canada, said she has come from Toronto frequently over the last few months re-establishing Welcome Wagon franchises in the area as “people were saying we need to get the program going again.

“It’s just blossoming.”

Neuman stated that Welcome Wagon seeks partnerships from local businesses, who in turn provide gifts for the baskets that are given to new residents. Baskets also contain invitations to shop at local businesses.

“It is a very good way of inviting newcomers to the local business community,” said Neuman. “The big key with us is we want people to shop locally instead of going to the larger centres. That’s why we get the businesses involved.”

Neuman believes Amherstburg “is a wonderful place to raise a family” and is also a good place to retire, stating house prices are “pretty reasonable” as compared to other places in the province. She said they hope to have at least ten businesses on board when they go out on their first visits, which is planned by the end of March. Any type of business can partner with Welcome Wagon, Neuman noted, and people can find out more information on how to do it and the costs associated with it by calling Lawhead at 519-996-7616 or by e-mailing her at welcometoamherstburg@gmail.com.

“The businesses are very excited to have us come back,” said Neuman. “The business support is excellent.”