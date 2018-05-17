Wayne State commencement speaker also an Amherstburg native

By Ron Giofu

Wayne State University (WSU) held its commencement ceremony at Ford Field in Detroit recently with a student commencement speaker being from Amherstburg.

Alexandra “Alex” Leroux spoke at the 4 p.m. ceremony on May 8. Leroux, a graduate of General Amherst High School, said graduates received an e-mail several weeks ago where they were invited to express interest and submit a draft of their speech and, as long as they were in good academic standing, be up for selection.

Leroux was chosen and she admits she cried when she got the word that she was selected.

“I was so excited. It was the coolest feeling,” the 21-year-old broadcast journalism major said. “I didn’t expect to be selected, to be honest.”

The speech focused on the students, something Leroux was careful to highlight, as she wanted something “for the students and about the students.”

“I crafted it as how I feel about being a student at Wayne State,” she said.

Leroux stated that she “learned from everybody” including not just her professors, but everyone she encountered while in university.

Leroux graduated with a 3.8 grade point average and has worked a variety of jobs including as a reporter and production assistant at Windsor-Essex Television, a news writing intern for WDET 101.9 FM public radio in Detroit, and as a full-time assignment desk and field production intern at Detroit’s NBC affiliate WDIV-TV. She’s a member of Lambda Pi Eta honor society, the women’s club volleyball team, and vice president of professional programming for PRSSA, the Public Relations Student Society of America.

Leroux graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with minors in communication studies and public relations.

Post-graduation, Leroux will be pursuing her dream of working in sports journalism/communications. She will be interning with the Detroit Sports Commission and as a sideline reporter for the AFC Ann Arbor soccer club.

Noting that the period around her final exams should have been stressful, Leroux commented that it was not thanks to the support she received from fellow students, former classmates, teachers and principals and even people she didn’t know once word got out that she was delivering the commencement address.

“The whole experience has been so rewarding and memorable,” said Leroux.