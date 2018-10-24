Warehouse expansion underway at Diageo

By Ron Giofu

Warehousing capabilities are being expanded and made more efficient at Diageo with a groundbreaking for those efforts taking place last week.

An official ceremony was held last Thursday afternoon at the Amherstburg plant with site director Antoine Smith saying the company is “very proud to continue its heritage in Amherstburg.”

“We really see this as an opportunity to improve our capabilities at the site and allow for us to operate more safely and efficiently,” said Smith.

Smith said the company talks about building a legacy and the expansion and upgrades to the warehouses at the plant is another step in that direction. He said they have been in Amherstburg since 1927 and currently produce six blends of Crown Royal at the 70-acre plant.

Brett Deshay, director of logistics with Diageo North America, said the project has been an aspiration of his for “a number of years” and explained that four barrel warehouses at the site will be connected and refurbished. He said it will assist their supply chain and reduce the need for off-site warehouses. Deshay, who is based in Connecticut, said it will increase growth for Diageo, double the onsite capacity and possibly lead to further employment down the road.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said the town has tried to bring in industry over the years as a way to keep building the town. He told Diageo executives and employees that they are “a big part of Amherstburg” and that the move is helping to keep jobs locally for residents.

“It is absolutely my pleasure to thank you and congratulate you on this expansion,” DiCarlo told the Diageo staff. “This is amazing for the Town of Amherstburg. We are very proud to have you in our community.”

The project is entitled “Project Castle” as the Amherstburg plant is the home of Crown Royal. Deshay said the project should be completed by mid-May 2019.