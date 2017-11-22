Visitors experience traditional “tree trimming” at Park House

By Jolene Perron

Amherstburg’s annual River Lights festival brings together a number of local businesses during the holiday season, allowing for residents to experience a number of unique events throughout the town.

The Park House Museum took advantage of this, coordinating their Park House by Candle Light event to coincide with the downtown Holiday Festival over the weekend.

“The Park House Museum likes to collaborate with other organizations, so that the visitor experience is maximized to its full potential,” explained Stephanie Pouget, curator/administrator for the Park House Museum. “The main idea behind this event is to create a traditional ambience for visitors who celebrate Christmas and to give new Canadians the opportunity to see how the winter season was experienced during the Victorian-era in Amherstburg.”

The second-annual self guided tour of the main floor allowed visitors to see the “Park Family” gathering together for a “tree trimming” party. Visitors were able to see the true Victorian fashion and how they prepared their house for the holiday season with use of true greenery.

The Park House Museum also invites guests to take place in their Charles Dickens/Victorian Christmas program where visitors can see all three floors of the main house, demonstrations, the new toy exhibit and activities this Sunday (Nov. 26) from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.