Villanova student earns softball scholarship to American university

By Ron Giofu

The softball talents of Chloe Gignac have earned her a scholarship to an American university.

Gignac, a Grade 12 student at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School, has earned an academic and athletic scholarship to Spring Arbor University, located in Spring Arbor, Michigan. While she verbally committed about six months ago, the 17-year-old officially signed with Spring Arbor University last Wednesday afternoon in Villanova’s auditorium surrounded by friends and family.

“I’m pretty excited,” she said. “I’ve been working towards this goal for a while. It’s nice to finally get it accomplished.”

Gignac said she started playing T-ball when she was five-years-old and transitioned into softball. She started playing in the United States when she was 12-years-old for the increased competition and has been playing there ever since.

Her choice of post-secondary institutions is something she is happy with.

“It’s obviously close to home. The coaches are great. It’s like a big softball family,” said Gignac.

Gignac pointed out it was “a choice between a couple of schools” but landed on Spring Arbor, adding the university has a beautiful campus. She also said she met the Spring Arbor team and that helped her with her decision as well.

The shortstop/outfielder said she enjoys everything about the sport.

“It’s a whole other world to escape to,” said Gignac. “I like the team atmosphere. I have such a good time.”

Gignac’s goals softball-wise is to help the Spring Arbor team be the best it can be over the four years she is there. Career-wise, she is undecided as to what her major will be.

Spring Arbor head coach Deb Thompson said they first noticed Gignac while she was playing for her U.S. team and it seemed like she would be a good fit for their program.

“She’s a great person. It seems she works very hard,” said Thompson. “We’re always looking for athletes who want to give it their all.”

Thompson said Gignac has good speed, a good arm as well as a good bat. Spring Arbor spent about one year scouting Gignac.

“She’s got a lot of tools she can use,” Thompson stated, who plans on using Gignac as a middle infielder and an outfielder.