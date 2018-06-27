Villanova social justice students donate “comfort dogs” to EMS

By Ron Giofu

A group of St. Thomas of Villanova students have stepped up to assist children in times of emergencies.

Two Grade 12 social justice classes from the Catholic secondary school donated 101 plush St. Bernard dogs to Essex-Windsor EMS last Wednesday afternoon. Teacher Jolene Coste said there was a “dress down” day in the school that raised approximately $1,200 and that allowed for the purchase of the stuffed animals.

“I’ve been doing it for the last couple of years with emergency services,” Coste said of the project.

This was the first year the Essex-Windsor EMS received the stuffed dogs, with Coste stating the classes believed they would be a good organization to donate to. Emergency services in LaSalle and Windsor have received donations in previous years.

“It’s about giving back to the community,” she said.

Bruce Krauter, chief of Essex-Windsor EMS, said such a donation is very important to someone who is in need. It means a lot to the children and parents, he said.

Krauter praised the Villanova students, stating it shows they are both caring and community leaders for undertaking such a project.

Staff from Essex-Windsor EMS will give out the stuffed “comfort dogs” to children who have been in an accident or are in another crisis situation.