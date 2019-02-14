Villanova honouring local veteran by purchasing flag in his memory

By Ron Giofu

St. Thomas of Villanova High School is doing its part to keep the memory of an Amherstburg veteran alive.

Villanova has purchased a flag in honour of John White as part of the Veterans’ Voices of Canada’s “Flags of Remembrance” project, which runs September to November along the Windsor riverfront.

Laura Beltran, vice principal at Villanova, noted the school noted that White “made a tremendous impact on the lives of young people. “

White, who was a lifelong Amherstburg resident and World War II veteran, enlisted with the Essex-Kent Scottish regiment and served with the 3rd Medium Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery in the battlefields of France and Belgium. White was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for his military service.

“He knew the importance and value of educating our youth about the history that he was very much a part of. He generously gave of his time on several occasions to enlighten our students about his experiences,” Beltran noted. “He always said, ‘many soldiers never returned from war and those that did live will never be the same again’.”

When the administration at Villanova learned of the Flags of Remembrance project with Veteran Voices of Canada, Beltran said they knew that they had the perfect opportunity to respect White. They have purchased a flag in memory of him in the hopes that his legacy can be honoured.

Kathy Parks, White’s daughter, said Beltran has always honoured him every Remembrance Day along with other local veterans.

“I started to cry when she told me over the phone. She is an incredible lady who has done more than anyone I know to instill in young people the importance of our veterans and always invited him to speak at the Remembrance Day assemblies and share his stories where we were so proud to accompany him,” said Parks. “What an honour for us and so wonderful that the Villanova kids did this in (White’s) honour.”

John White passed away July 9, 2013 at age 90.