Villanova among the winners at ERCA’s Conservation Awards

Eight organizations and/or individuals have been recognized by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) as winners of Conservation Awards.

The award presentation followed ERCA’s annual general meeting, held last Thursday night in Essex.

“It’s always inspiring to learn more about those who have made tangible contributions to our regional environment,” said new ERCA chair Irek Kusmierczyk. “By moving forward, together, with committed organizations and individuals like those we honour tonight, we will ensure that our region remains the Place for Life.”

Among the winners of Conservation Awards were St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School. The school received the Education Award and was honoured for more than two decades of educating students about the environment, and inspiring them to action through greening, cleanups, invasive species removals, and Monarch protection. Villanova was also recognized this past year as a gold school under the Ontario Eco-Schools program.

“The ongoing efforts of teacher Andy Paling is the driving force behind the school’s success,” said Danielle Stuebing, ERCA’s director of communications and outreach services.

Paling stated that “it’s easy to do what we do at our campus,” noting that Villanova sits on 11 acres on County Road 8. He also said “thousands of students” have been involved in environmental efforts over the years and added that the school has developed “amazing partnerships.”

It is “incredibly rewarding” to see students become eager to get excited about gathering seeds, working in the greenhouse or doing some of the many other environmental initiatives Villanova undertakes.

“Kids are willing and yearning to do these things,” he said. “They just need the opportunities.”

Ceara Copat captured the Youth Award for her dedication to natural and cultural heritage interpretation and action, including tree planting, invasive species removal, and engagement. Maurice Chauvin won the Conservation Farm Award for adopting a variety of conservation and best management practices, over six generations of farming, to protect their greatest resource – the soil.

The Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment Association earned the John R. Park Homestead Award for maintaining and promoting the historic and cultural significant of the Regiment in the community, and extra efforts this year to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1.

In an emotional moment, Karen Batke was posthumously awarded the Volunteer Award for more than 35 years of volunteering to protect and restore Cedar, Mill and Wigle Creeks through tree planting, cleanups, and invasive species removal.

The group Just Fishin’ Friends captured Volunteer Organization Award for their dedication in providing learn to fish opportunities to residents across the region, to help them learn more about native fish species and the Great Lakes. Tepperman’s earned the Environmental Achievement award for its “Live for Tomorrow” sustainability plan and significant achievements in waste reduction, energy consumption, innovative recycling solutions, and a shared environmental ethic with staff, suppliers and partners.

Laura Monforton won the Dennis Chase Staff Award for her dedication, conscientiousness, kindness and compassion to colleagues, customers and partners through a variety of roles at ERCA, including tree planting and restoration, events and outreach, and protecting sources of drinking water as the region’s risk management official/inspector.

ERCA also reviewed the accomplishments of the past year, including forward momentum towards a regional Climate Change Strategy, restoring 143 acres of habitat, connecting nearly 10,000 kids to nature through outdoor education, releasing its five-year Watershed Report Card, and welcoming over 75,000 visitors to conservation areas and trails.

A full copy of ERCA’s Annual Report and corresponding video can be found at www.essexregionconservation.ca