Veteran has “fantastic” visit at local child care facility

By Ron Giofu

Not only did children at Bright Child Montessori get a chance to talk about what Remembrance Day means, they also received an opportunity to meet a local veteran.

Ralph Mayville, 97, visited the Cherrylawn Cr. child care Nov. 9, the Friday morning prior to Remembrance Day, where he met with a group of children and staff including co-owner John Tregaskiss. Mayville is a World War II veteran, having served in the Devil’s Brigade. He spoke with the children and gave each of the children poppy stickers when the students went up to meet him.

“It was fantastic,” Tregaskiss said of the visit, adding that Mayville left his book “The Life and Times of a War Hero” with them.

The children sang O Canada with Mayville at 11:11 a.m. as well, Tregaskiss added.

Mayville also stated that he plans on skydiving again when he turns 98, something he did only a few years ago as well.

“He attributed his good health to a diet of steak and potatoes with the occasional glass of red wine,” said Tregaskiss.

Mayville stayed with the class “for quite a bit of time,” Tregaskiss added, and the children understood what he was speaking to them about.

“(Mayville) is such a fantastic man and young at heart,” he stated. “It was a really, really cool thing.”