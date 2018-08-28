Variety of events coming to Park House Museum

A number of different events are forthcoming to the Park House Museum.

The next installment of “Music off the Back Porch” returns Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m., weather permitting. The featured performers will be Linda Girard & Hospice Friends. There is no admission but free will donations are appreciated. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The Park House is also having another public paranormal investigation Sept. 14. Sessions will run from 7-9 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. and the cost is $20 per person. Only 20 tickets are available (ten per each time slot).

A “Witches Tea Tasting” takes place Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. It is $10 per person and all ages are welcome. Reservations are required.

The Park House Museum is also hosting Ghost Tours Oct. 19-20.

For more information about any of these events, contact the Park House Museum at 519-736-2511 or e-mail parkhousemuseum@bellnet.ca. Their website is www.parkhousemuseum.com.

The Park House Museum is located at 214 Dalhousie St.