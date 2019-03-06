Use of Centennial Park being allowed again in 2019

By Ron Giofu

There will be action at Centennial Park again this summer sports season, but questions still linger over what happens beyond 2019.

Town council received official notification from the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) at the Feb. 25 meeting that the 15 acres of the park it bought to construct a new public high school on can be used again this year.

“Further to our initial discussions and negotiations on this topic, the Greater Essex County District School Board is pleased to have formalized with the Town of Amherstburg the utilization of the Board’s 15-acre land, formerly Centennial Park Property, until September 7, 2019, the first weekend after Labour Day Weekend,” board planner Bryan Pearce wrote. “Please be advised that the Greater Essex County District School Board is currently working on the detailed design of the new dual campus high school and construction on the property will not occur until at least September 2019. The Greater Essex County District School Board is pleased that the Town of Amherstburg would like to continue to utilize the property until Labour Day weekend for continued recreational programming, consistent with the arrangement last year.”

That news was positive for Mary Lippert, the president of the Amherstburg Minor Baseball Association (AMBA).

“We’re pretty excited. We’ll see how it goes,” said Lippert.

Lippert said 2019 will be “business as usual” for minor baseball but wonders what will happen beyond that.

“We’re still pushing the town to build new diamonds,” she said.

AMBA will participate in the Libro Centre Master Plan process this year, Lippert noted, as “any time we can move forward with youth sports in Amherstburg, we’ll be on board with that.” She hopes that diamonds will be constructed for the 2020 baseball season.

Lippert said the town contacted her last week about the ability to play at Centennial Park this year and, while happy to get the news, she added they had been trying to get answers since September to no avail.

“It was a bit frustrating,” she said.

AMBA is trying to stay positive, Lippert added, and she just hopes diamonds are constructed somewhere in town so the youth in town have a place to play baseball. AMBA uses diamonds seven days per week and she noted other user groups use other parks in town.

“We just want our kids to have some place to play,” she said. “Hopefully sooner rather than later the town can have a plan together and put it in place.”

Lippert said AMBA is waiving its late fees and registration has been extended through April 1. People can register at www.amherstburgcardinals.com.

Local swimmers still have questions, however. Yvette Erickson, who along with fellow parent Tiffany Cote, have been pressing the town for a pool, said she hasn’t heard anything official yet from the town. Erickson said she read online about the additional year but, as of Saturday afternoon, had yet to hear anything from the town. She was unsure of plans for 2019 as she did not know the condition of the Lions Pool and whether anything had been removed in terms of plumbing or filtration.

A message had been sent to council members, Erickson added, and she said she was told to be patient.

“No one has been in contact with us telling us it’s a go,” she said. “No one has been very forward with what exactly is going on.”

Erickson said “it would be fantastic if we get one more summer” at the Lions Pool, but added they would like direction one way or another so that swimmers and their parents can make future plans.

“It’d be nice to know if kids are going to have to go somewhere to swim or whether they can stay in town,” she said, noting her back-up plans are either to go to LaSalle or Harrow.

While swimmers are still in limbo, Erickson said they have been told there are options for swimming but they have heard nothing further.

“They just kept telling us there are options,” she said. “No one has given us options.”

The town did discuss potentially opening the Lions Pool during recent budget deliberations with administration telling council that it would cost approximately $78,500 in staffing, upgrades, repairs and insurance costs to re-open the pool in 2019. Councillor Michael Prue asked if the town could forgo some of of the costs, such as painting, but administration told him that much of those repairs aren’t for cosmetic purposes but rather to satisfy board of health regulations.

“The pool is in such a state that you have to paint it,” said manager of operations Sandy Lindsay.

Manager of recreation services Rick Daly said there were 912 individual users of the pool last year and estimated $11,000 in fees could be generated to offset some of the costs.

“There is another possibility we are exploring,” said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, during the deliberations.

Erickson said she and others are willing to step up and volunteer to do some of the work if it means keeping the pool open another season.