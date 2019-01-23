Unique reunion reconnects university friends

By Ron Giofu

A reunion of two university friends and their wives had a unique twist to it.

When Dan and Diane Bondy visited friends Serge Forte and Donna Mancini recently, it was at the home the Bondy’s had originally built. Forte and Dan Bondy went to the University of Windsor and graduated 46 years ago. Dan and Diane built the Concession 2 North home in 1978 and lived there for three years before Dan was transferred to Hamilton.

The couple now lives in Ottawa and were passing through the area en route to Florida. Forte and Mancini are the third owners of the home and Forte didn’t find out until last year that their friends were the original owners.

“It’s a small world,” Forte commented.

The Bondys still have family in the region and Dan said they tried to surprise Forte and Mancini last year, but they weren’t home at the time. This year, they called in advance and arranged the reunion.

“We’ve been trying to get together for years,” said Dan.

The home has “changed a lot,” Dan added, noting they purchased the lot from Dave Dufour and had Rocco D’Alimonte as the builder.

Dan Bondy and Forte were graduate assistants in the University of Windsor’s geography department in the early 1970’s and had offices near each other. Forte’s band even played at the Bondys’ wedding, he recalled.

“It’s so nice to see someone you saw every day,” said Forte. “It’s a reunion after 46 years.”

Looking back at their careers and those of their classmates, Forte had an additional message.

“Stay in school,” he said. “Everyone ended up with good jobs and jobs we enjoyed.”