Two new members join Amherstburg Rotary Club

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Rotary Club welcomed a pair of new members last Wednesday night.

Ann Marie Favot and John Sutton were officially inducted into the service club at their meeting at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157. Club president Dan Hunt pointed out that with the two new members, the Amherstburg Rotary Club now has 13 members.

“We’re still growing,” said Hunt.

Sutton, who was sponsored for membership by Rotarian Bob Pillon, said he had been thinking about joining for roughly one year and started coming out to meetings in January. Community service was the main reason he wanted to join.

“I think it’s the whole idea of service and giving back to the community,” said Sutton.

Sutton pointed out the Amherstburg Rotary Club has a long history of giving back to the community and indicated he will do what he can to support the club’s goals. Among the projects that the Rotary Club has spearheaded include the Ribfest, the clock in the Navy Yard Park parkette and the Miracle League baseball diamond at the Libro Centre.

“It’s a great way to stay connected and give back to the community that has given so much to me,” said Sutton. “I’m looking forward to getting officially involved.”

While Favot is a new member, she is no stranger to helping the Rotary Club.

“I’ve always been part of the Ribfest committee,” she said. “I’ve been helping out with Ribfest for seven years.”

Noting that her children are getting older, Favot said she is now able to join the Rotary Club itself. She was sponsored for membership by Hunt and fellow Rotarian Tony Ross.

Favot said she is looking forward to supporting the Amherstburg Rotary Club’s goals and objectives and “coming up with ideas of my own.”

The Amherstburg Rotary Club meets every Wednesday night at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157. When inducting both Sutton and Favot, Hunt said Rotary is a non-political organization open to everyone. There are 1.2 million Rotarians and 33,000 clubs worldwide.

For more information on the Amherstburg Rotary Club, visit www.amherstburgrotary.com.