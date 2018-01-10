Two extricated following crash

Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle after the vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday morning.

The Amherstburg Fire Department tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. that the vehicle had struck a pole in the 9200 block of County Road 18 (Simcoe St.). Amherstburg fire, police and Essex-Windsor EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The Amherstburg Fire Department reported that the two occupants of the vehicle were treated by paramedics. There was no further word Monday about their condition or the status of the investigation.

“Drivers are urged to use caution when driving on rural roads. Drifting and blowing snow is an issue and can surprise you,” the Amherstburg Police Service tweeted just over an hour after the accident was tweet out by Amherstburg fire.

Bathroom fire The Amherstburg Fire Department reported there was a small fire in the men’s washroom at Navy Yard Park last Friday evening. Firefighters say the fire was intentionally set, and there was smoke damage throughout the bathroom with minor fire damage. The damage estimate is $1,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

Break-ins The Amherstburg Police Service state there was a break-and-enter to a business in the 400 block of Front Road North. It was reported to a police Sunday around 5:30 a.m. Police say there was forced entry into the business via a door, adding nothing appeared to be taken.

*A garage on Fryer St. was broken into with the report coming to police around 2:50 a.m. last Wednesday. Police say a door handle was broken off the garage with a red Lincoln TIG welder and a black Epic racing mountain bike being reported stolen. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information on either break-in is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.