Two culvert replacements to occur in rural Amherstburg

By Ron Giofu

A pair of culvert replacements will be taking place in Amherstburg.

The County of Essex will be replacing a concrete box culvert on County Road 20 over the Concession 7 South drain this summer. Director of Infrastructure Services/County Engineer Tom Bateman said the other will be in Kingsville, specifically on County Road 27 over the Cottam Outlet Drain.

“Both of them are full replacements of existing box culverts,” said Bateman.

The roads will have to be closed when the work is going on, he added. Both projects are anticipated to take three weeks.

The County Road 20 project in Amherstburg was awarded to Southshore Contracting Inc. for a total tender amount of $397,325 plus HST. The engineer’s estimate was $490,000.

Southshore Contracting Inc. also received the Kingsville project, with that being slightly over budget. The tender amount was $467,888 plus HST with the engineer’s estimate being $420,000.

“We can accommodate the variances within our overall program,” said Bateman.

The town will be undertaking a culvert replacement on Howard Ave. early next month. The town advises that, starting July 3, a culvert just south of County Road 18 will be replaced with the construction period lasting an estimated four weeks, weather permitting.

The town advises that no traffic will be permitted through the construction zone. Howard Ave. will remain open to local traffic only up to the road closure for northbound motorists, but will not be permitted through the construction zone.

The Town of Amherstburg reminds residents that during construction traffic disruptions will occur and some delays may be experienced. Please slow down, obey all traffic signage, and follow all posted detour routes.

Shane McVitty, drainage superintendent and engineering co-ordinator with the Town of Amherstburg, said the culvert is part of the 8th Concession Road Drain South with the actual culvert work – approximately $180,000 – being paid for by the county. He said the town is undertaking about $492,000 worth of work on the drain and the culvert is at the bottom portion of the drain.

Those costs include engineering work, McVitty added.