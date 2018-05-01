Trio of Lady Gens play in WECSSAA all-star game

Special to the RTT

The General Amherst girls hockey team was represented by three players at the recent WECSSAA All Star Game in LaSalle.

Carly Renaud, Emily Pontini and Jaycie Stanek were chosen to play in the annual event. Unfortunately Emily was not able to play in the game due to a prior school commitment. Carly and Jaycie played in the game which featured the cream of the crop of the best hockey players in the league.

In a very exciting game the Blue team scored with 25 seconds left in the game to defeat the Red team 6-5. Although Carly and Jaycie’s Red team was defeated it was still a great experience for both of them. Andromeda Dean the coach and league convenor from Sandwich did an outstanding job organizing the event.

—Submitted by General Amherst head coach Dan Pettypiece