Tragedy experienced at Belle Vue over the years

(Editor’s Note: This is the twelfth in a series of articles about the Belle Vue property, the eleventh by Debra Honor. Honor is a local historian/genealogist and a member of the the Belle Vue Conservancy.)

By Debra Honor UE, PLCGS

William Johnston, a local druggist, bought Belle Vue on 1 August 1871. He had married Mary Venn of Detroit in 1859 and to this marriage were born ten children. Only five of those children lived past the death of their parents. There was William, Bella (who died at age 2), Nellie, Stanley George (who died at age 9), Margaret, Charles Henry (who died at age 2), Amy, William (who died at birth), Stella M. and Walter (who died at birth). By the children’s years of birth, it seems that the five oldest were born in Detroit and the five youngest were born at Belle Vue.

The saddest death was that of Stanley George Johnston as described in the Amherstburg Echo, December 25, 1874:

“On Wednesday of this week the residents of Amherstburg and vicinity were startled by the announcement of a sudden death, resulting from the careless handling of firearms. About 11 o’clock in the forenoon of that day, two sons of Mr. Wm. Johnston, of Bellevue, the elder named William about 16 years of age, and the younger named Stanley, about 8 years of age, started to leave their home to go out shooting birds, with a pistol which was in possession of the elder. They went out by the back way, and had just got outside the door, on the verandah, when the elder started to load the pistol, which was at full cock. He appeared to have got it loaded with a ball when it suddenly went off and the ball struck the younger brother in the face. The servant hearing the report opened the door, when the young lad fell into the house fatally wounded, as he only gave two or three grasps, and then expired. His brother ran for Dr. Lambert, but of course he could do nothing. Mrs. Johnston was at home, but the father of the lads was absent at his place of business in Detroit, and he was immediately sent for. The grief -stricken parents have the warmest sympathy of their many friends in this neighbourhood, in their sad affliction. The event has cast a gloom upon the preparations for the celebration of Christmas, which will be a sorrowful season for the bereaved family.”

Belle Vue has seen its share of sorrow and woe as well as joy through the many years.

Please support our fundraising campaign. One hundred per cent of your contribution will be used for restoration of the Belle Vue House. You will receive a full tax receipt and a Belle Vue gift. Visit amherstburg.ca/donate to help us open up Belle Vue once again or visit www.bellevueconservancy.com for more information!