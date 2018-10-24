Town’s consultants reveal preferred option for Duffy’s lands

By Ron Giofu

The preferred option has been identified for the former Duffy’s lands.

Landmark Engineering Inc., the town’s consultants on the project, put forth their preferred option at sparsely attended open houses last Thursday afternoon and evening. Dan Krutsch, president of Landmark Engineers Inc., said the concept they brought forward includes a smaller amphitheatre, festival plaza and redesigned marina with 24-25 boat slips. It still includes a wharf that people could fish from.

Not included is a boat ramp, and while Krutsch acknowledged it is in a great geographical location, it is “problematic” as that location is in the downtown core. He said while there were those advocating for a boat ramp, they also heard complaints and concerns by business owners and others in the downtown area over the possibility of boat trailers being parked for several hours in front of stores and buildings.

Krutsch said the option was putting in a parking lot for boat trailers or “do something for the greater population of the town.”

The amphitheatre is recommended to be scaled back and be smaller than originally proposed, as well as being pointed out towards the Detroit River. The ground would be slightly sloped for people viewing entertainment. The site would also still have festival space that could be used separately or in conjunction with the amphitheatre. The wharf could also be used for such things as tall ship festivals or similar events.

There could also be a building with showers, washrooms and other amenities for boaters.

Landmark Engineering Inc. held an open house in August and solicited feedback from that as well.

“We had a pretty mixed response from a lot of different people,” said Krutsch.

The entire project is estimated to cost between $7-$7.5 million, and possibly up to $8 million if construction costs trend upward. Plaza site works are pegged between $2.5-$3 million, shoreline improvements would be $400,000-$500,000, the marina could cost $2.5-$3 million with costs for structures estimated to be between $1.5-$2.5 million.