Town working with engineering firm to provide new development opportunities

By Ron Giofu

Town council has authorized an agreement with Stantec Consulting Ltd. to provide engineering services to complete the Southeast Quadrant Servicing Class Environmental Assessment.

What that means is that there could be an additional 1,777 homes built on lands around the Fryer St. and Lowes Side Road intersection in the future.

CAO John Miceli stated that there are five parcels of land in that area that are owned by five different developers. The goal is to develop the lands at the same time and the town is trying to facilitate that development.

The specific project being funded at this stage is for a Class Environmental Assessment (EA).

“We have received confirmation from three of the five developers that they want the project to proceed. Administration is working with the fourth developer to address some of their concerns while the fifth

landowner has requested to be excluded from the servicing,” manager of engineering Todd Hewitt stated in a report to town council. “Although final draft plans and designs have not been completed for these developable properties, Stantec used conceptual designs and typical housing densities to determine approximate number of residential units per development. With the three confirmed developers, there is a potential for 1,277 residential units with an additional 500 with the fourth developer.”

A total of $225,000 excluding HST has been pre-committed in the 2018 wastewater budget to cover this stage of the project.

“A portion of the roadwork (including storm sewers) would need to be funded through general tax and development charges. This work would include the full reconstruction of Fryer St. from Pickering to Lowes and the full reconstruction of Lowes Side Road from Sandwich St. to Meloche Road,” Hewitt’s report stated. “Preliminary estimates that were completed for the original servicing study place the cost of this work at $8,062,000. This estimate is based on converting these roads to an urban cross-section including curbs and storm sewers.”

Hewitt noted these projects have been outlined in the development charge study of 2014.

“From a potential revenue perspective the estimated 1,777 homes would generate an estimated $22,644,311 in development fees (using the 2018 development charge fee of $12,743 for single family and semi-detached dwellings). From an ongoing municipal tax perspective assuming an average home price of $250,000 for the full build out of 1,777 homes, would generate approximately $4.1 million in annual municipal revenue based on the 2018 mill rate. This revenue would remain in perpetuity on a yearly basis,” Hewitt stated in his report.

Approving the engineering services to complete the Class EA is the next step in

developing the southeast quadrant lands, Hewitt added, and not have approving it would have delayed the project for “a significant amount of time.”