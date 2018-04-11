Town welcomes Paul Acton as new deputy fire chief

By Ron Giofu

The Town of Amherstburg has reached back into Windsor to find its next deputy fire chief.

Paul Acton was formally introduced Monday night as the town’s new deputy chief and he will replace Lee Tome, who re-enters retirement at the end of the month. Acton brings with him over 30 years of experience in emergency services, as he started with the Windsor Police Service in 1982 before switching to the Windsor Fire Department in 1990.

In making the introduction, CAO John Miceli said Acton has experience as a training officer, assistant chief, deputy chief and in officer development.

“He has a thorough knowledge of legislation,” Miceli pointed out, adding Acton believes in safety of the firefighters and community, customer service and professionalism.

Acton said he still has a passion for serving and wants Amherstburg to continue to have a safe and efficient fire department. He said he has an “excellent” relationship with Chief Bruce Montone, dating back to when they worked together with the Windsor Fire Department.

“I’ve had the good fortune to work with very knowledgeable people,” he said.

Amherstburg has a lot of young members on its fire department, Acton stated, and he hopes to pass along his knowledge to those firefighters. He said there is a lot of new science and technology involved with firefighting and wants to share what he knows in order to maintain safety and efficiency.

The “issue of fire behaviour has changed drastically” over the last number of years, he said.

Despite serving in Windsor, Acton called himself a “county guy.”

“I love the area,” he said.

Acton started his new duties Monday and said he was looking forward to meeting the firefighters. He added that he also wants to help improve service delivery.