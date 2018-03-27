Town welcomes new director of corporate services

By Ron Giofu

The Town of Amherstburg has a new director of corporate service and she brings over a quarter-century of municipal experience with her.

Cheryl Horrobin is the town’s new director, having started her new duties in February. The chartered accountant was officially introduced at the March 19 town council meeting.

“This is the fourth local municipality I’ve worked in,” said Horrobin. “I’ve been to all corners of the county.”

Horrobin started her municipal career in Windsor, where she spent over 15 years in various positions. She was an internal auditor, manager of finance, property and housing, the acting director of finance and department administrator at Huron Lodge, director of finances and social services and manager of corporate projects.

After leaving Windsor, Horrobin spent seven years in Leamington where she was the director of finance/treasurer. From there, she took the same position in Lakeshore where she spent the last three-plus years before coming to Amherstburg.

Horrobin said she has been monitoring what has been going on in Amherstburg and believes the town is heading in the right direction.

“The main thing was to be part of the progress that is being made here and be part of future successes,” she said, noting that the treasurer, human resources and IT report to her. “It’s really trying to continue to develop our people and develop our procedures in a growing community.”

Horrobin said she wants to make sure the goals of administration align with the goals of council and “set us up for success.” She said her family has roots in Amherstburg, with her in-laws being from town.

While stating there is still a lot to learn, she said her arrival in town has been positive thus far.

“It’s a great team they have here,” said Horrobin. “Everyone has been very welcoming and gracious, and I appreciate that.”

Horrobin has noticed there is a lot of people who attend Amherstburg council meetings and she is glad to see the engagement of residents in the community.

“It’s very interesting to see that at work,” she said.

Pointing out she has 26 years of municipal experience overall, Horrobin believes there has been progress over the last few years and wants to continue with that.

“I’m happy to be here and plan on doing great things for the community,” she said.