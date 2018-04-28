Town, WECHU launching distribution of KI pills

By Ron Giofu

Those living within 16.1 kilometres of the Fermi II nuclear power plant will soon have an opportunity to receive their potassium iodide (KI) pills.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), the Town of Amherstburg and the Amherstburg Fire Department held a joint news conference Thursday morning where it was announced that the distribution of KI pills would begin May 7.

The 16.1-kilometre zone encompasses a small portion of Amherstburg, roughly 500 homes, primarily in the Amherst Pointe area with residents in that area either having received or due to receive a letter informing them they can get the KI pills. Boblo Island is also included in the primary zone due to the logistics of getting people off of the island in case of an emergency.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo called it an “important first step,” stating that town council has been pressing for “a long time” that Amherstburg be treated on an equal basis as compared to other Ontario municipalities with a nuclear reactor nearby.

The difference between Amherstburg and the other Ontario municipalities is that Fermi II is actually located in the United States.

DiCarlo credited town staff, including fire chief Bruce Montone, deputy chief Lee Tome and clerk Paula Parker for their work on pressing the issue with the Ontario government.

“Through their persistence, we are starting to see progress,” said DiCarlo.

Montone urged people to have a plan in case of any emergency, not just a nuclear one, including how to get out of your home, neighbourhood or town.

“Are you ready, no matter where you live?” asked Montone. “Are you ready for any emergency that may occur?”

Specific to the KI pill distribution, people who fall within the primary zone can pick them up at the Libro Centre starting May 7-8. Those who can’t attend those dates can still get their pills later this spring or early summer with Montone stating that those who get their pills will be tracked. If there are those unable to get their KI pills, Montone suggested alternative measures will be explored including door-to-door delivery.

Should an emergency occur, Montone indicated that the siren system would be activated, that messages would be sent to the media for dissemination and the town’s “Amherstburg Alert” system would be activated. He encouraged members of the public to sign up, if they haven’t already done so, at www.amherstburg.ca/alert.

If it was a nuclear emergency, how fast the town would be impacted would depend on such things such as weather, temperature, wind and other factors. Montone said there would be six to 24-hour time period before the possibility of a release and noted most nuclear incidents are relatively minor when, and if, they do happen.

“Not every single event is going to be a catastrophic event that we see in the movies,” he said.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, acting medical officer of health with the WECHU, said the KI pills are a form of salt and, when taken prior to exposure to radiation, assists the thyroid in not absorbing radioactive material.

“It’s not a magic pill,” he said. “It just protects you from thyroid cancer.”

The province will absorb the $370,000 cost of the pills, he noted, adding that adults usually take two of the pills while adolescents take one.

Those in the secondary zone, which includes the rest of Amherstburg and is a radius of 80 km from the plant, can sign up to get the KI pills as well. The pills have rare side effects such as gastrointestinal issues and a hypersensitivity reaction.

“You have to take KI pills only when directed,” noted Ahmed. “Don’t take them unless you are directed to.”

For more information, visit www.wechu.org/KI, e-mail weki@wechu.org or call 519-258-2146 ext. 4445.