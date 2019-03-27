Town to receive one-time funding from Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

By Ron Giofu

The Town of Amherstburg, along with 404 other Ontario municipalities, got some good news last week.

The town learned, via letter from Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark, it will be receiving $620,201 from the province. It will be a one-time payment.

“Taxpayers need their local government to deliver modern, efficient services that show respect for their hard-earned dollars. This funding will help small and rural municipalities improve how they deliver services and reduce the ongoing costs of providing those services,” said Clark, in a news release. “I look forward to continuing to work together with our municipal partners to help people and businesses in communities across our province thrive.”

The news came as a surprise for Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

“All of the municipalities I’ve talked to are happy with the money. We all need it,” said DiCarlo. “It’s money we all send to the province anyway so it’s nice to get some of it back.”

The mayor indicated what exactly the money will be used for will be a decision for council to make. Clark’s letter stated that “(w)hile this investment is unconditional, it is intended to help modernize service delivery and reduce future costs through investments in projects such as: service delivery reviews, development of shared services agreements, and capital investments. Our government believes that municipalities are best positioned to understand the unique circumstances and determine where and how this money is best spent.”

The money will flow this fiscal year, Clark’s letter stated.

“I will be looking to council to see what is the best use of the money we are getting back,” DiCarlo stated last Friday morning.

There are some options on what the town could do, DiCarlo suggested, and noted that some municipalities are using it for town hall repairs or upgrades.

“We all have AODA requirements sooner or later,” he said, referring to upcoming mandates under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

Believing that no one was really expecting the money, DiCarlo said it was nice to receive it but noted that a trend started with the previous council that the town will adopt a pay-as-you-go model and “don’t plan budgets based on a windfall now and then.” He said former councils had relied heavily on grant funding during their budgeting processes.

Treasurer Justin Rousseau said during Monday night’s town council meeting that administration will have a meeting to review options for the money and present those options to council.

“We were as surprised with the funding as I’m sure council was to receive it,” said Rousseau.