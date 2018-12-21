Town to pay out nearly $800,000 in severance after council agrees to pay officers

By Ron Giofu

Town council has mandated that two police officers not accepting jobs with the Windsor Police Service and leaving the profession will in fact get severance.

Amherstburg Police Services Board chair Bob Rozankovic told the River Town Times Thursday afternoon that he had received an e-mail from CAO John Miceli earlier in the day advising that is the direction that he was given by town council.

Town council met in-camera for roughly 90 minutes late Wednesday afternoon. Following that meeting, Miceli told the media he had received direction from town council.

Rozankovic said when he received word the next morning, he was not surprised.

“I got the communication from the CAO this morning that he had been ordered to pay out the severance as per the Amherstburg Police Services Board’s direction,” he said. “The story had been written. We knew what the end result was going to be.”

Rozankovic said he had learned earlier this week that severance payments were not going to be paid to two of the three people not accepting the job offers from Windsor. The civilian member was scheduled to receive payment.

“At that point, I contacted certain members of council and asked them to call a council meeting,” said Rozankovic.

Rozankovic said board representatives and members of the Amherstburg Police Association would attend if there were questions, with the board being represented by himself and the association by Const. Shawn McCurdy and Const. Steve Owen. None were part of the in-camera meeting and stayed at town hall until its conclusion, though no member of council or administration asked questions of them.

“Council had it well in hand and understood things,” said Rozankovic, adding “the board was never unsure of its legal position.”

The conclusion that council arrived at was a relief, he said

“We are glad it was done before the holidays so everyone could enjoy it,” he said. “Everyone wanted to have a good Christmas.”

Rozankovic estimated the total amount to be paid to be $800,000, with about $679,000 being severances to the officers. The other amount is due to top-up pay, benefit premiums and other expenses, he indicated.

“The board feels vindicated in that we’ve spoken the truth from when the process started earlier this year,” he said. “From the start, we’ve said between $0 and $2.4 million with the final amount being dependent on the what the officers elected.”

