Town to look at possible cat control bylaw

By Ron Giofu

A local resident has been having issues with feral cats and what they leave behind and the town is showing interest in helping him.

Doug Patterson said he has lived in the Monopoly subdivision for 30 years but in recent years, his family has had to endure a number of feral cats and the feces they leave behind. He told town council one cat even fell out from under the hood of his car after he remote started it one day.

While town council has agreed to look at a cat control bylaw, Patterson is hopeful that will help alleviate the problem. He also noted that raccoons and skunks have also started causing problems and hopes that others in the neighbourhood that feed the feral cats will do a better job looking after them.

“The skunks have never been so bad,” he said. “It’s out of control.”

Questioning whether or not the town’s trap and release (T&R) program was working, Patterson had some doubts as cats keep coming to his neighbourhood and leaving a mess behind, not to mention the noise.

“It doesn’t get rid of the feces, smell and disease potential,” said Patterson.

Patterson called for a bylaw, noting that “if dogs need to be on a leash, why shouldn’t cats?”

“This has been going on for years and years. I’ve had enough. Our whole neighbourhood has had enough,” he said.

Patterson said the situation is “ridiculous” and “absolutely disgusting” and it is even having a negative impact on the local bird population in his area.

“We have no birds in our neighbourhood. How sad is that?” he said, adding that feral cats “are not a very good selling feature for the town.”

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche also questioned the spay and neuter program, stating he has read reports where other male cats will come in and take over if another has been neutered and other reports suggesting euthanization.

Overpopulation is a problem, Meloche believed, and it is a problem he believed has to be dealt with.

“We do have a problem here,” said Meloche. “Cats attract more cats.”

However, members of the Cat Assistance Team (CAT) and other volunteers that look after cat colonies disagreed. They say their methods are working, with Lynn Sinasac pointing out the vouchers the town offers “have helped tremendously.” She believed people dumping cats in rural areas is a cause as those cats return to residential areas.

Carla Leardi questioned how a bylaw would be enforced and how much it would cost to have one drafted and enforced. She said the town already has an animal dumping bylaw and wondered about its enforcement.

“T&R works but you have to stay on top of it,” she added.

Councillor Peter Courtney stated he didn’t know what the solution was but adopting some restrictions could be a solution. Patterson has a right to use his own property, Courtney added, and that “property owners should not have to be concerned with feral cats and excrement in their backyard.”

“If we are regulating dogs, we should be regulating cats,” added Councillor Michael Prue.

A bylaw would allow town staff, including bylaw enforcement, to look at a situation and possibly take the matter to court, if necessary. In the meantime, the public will be able to discuss what should be in the bylaw, he added.