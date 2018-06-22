Town to close Pickering-Sandwich intersection for three days for construction

The intersection of Sandwich St. S. and Pickering Dr. will be closed for a portion of next week to accommodate construction.

According to a press release issued Friday morning by the town, the intersection will be closed to all traffic from next Tuesday (June 26) to Thursday (June 28) “to facilitate pavement resurfacing.”

The town states the closure is “expected to last three days” with detour routes posted.

“The Town reminds residents that during construction traffic disruptions will occur and some delays may be experienced. Please slow down and obey all traffic signage, and watch for flag persons in the construction zone,” the press release states. “We thank you for your patience while we begin the final phase of this capital improvement.”

The town resurfaced Pickering Dr. last year from Sandwich St. S. to Dalhousie St. A watermain was put in late last summer with work in the area continuing through the fall. Intersection improvements, including new traffic signals, poles, pedestrian signals, sidewalks and curb upgrades.

Total cost of all Pickering Dr. related upgrades is $1.1 million.