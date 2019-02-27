Town to change a street name to avoid confusion

By Ron Giofu

One of Marsh Drive or Marsh Court will be getting a name change soon.

Both streets are located in the southern portion of the Kingsbridge subdivision with it being Marsh Ct. on one side Knobb Hill Dr. while it is called Marsh Dr. on the other side of Knobb Hill Dr.

A pair of residents appeared before town council Monday night noting there is confusion as everyone from delivery people to emergency services go one way off of Knobb Hill Dr. when they should have turned in the opposite direction.

Marsh Court resident Richard Harvey recalled there being issues when he once had to call for an ambulance, only to have them turn the wrong way off of Knobb Hill Dr. and go to the wrong house.

“We had a guest in our home collapse on the kitchen floor and I specifically said 15 Marsh Court, not Marsh Drive,” he said. “Guess what? They went to 15 Marsh Drive.”

Harvey said that over 50 per cent of the residents between the two small streets have the same address numbers. He stated that confusion has been occurring for several years with deliveries and mail also going to incorrect houses.

While noting that changing one of the street names was the best solution, he indicated willingness to have larger street signs put in. That was also a recommendation from town administration.

Romana Ferrarelli, another area resident, spoke in favour of larger and better signage. She said she has tried to get a resolution in the past but had been unable to.

“It’s extremely annoying and a huge inconvenience,” she stated, noting that some mail has been given to her after it was opened.

Other pieces of mail have been lost, she added.

“I know something has to be done to alleviate the problem,” said Ferrarelli. “It truly is an inconvenience that needs to be addressed.”

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche noted the town faced the same issues at amalgamation, using the example of labelling concession roads north and south.

Director of legislative services, planning and development Mark Galvin noted that renaming one of the streets would also come with compensation to the impacted residents. Councillor Michael Prue didn’t believe the cost would be enormous, noting that he dealt with the same problems in Toronto when the GTA amalgamated.

Councillor Donald McArthur was in favour of changing one of the names, stating the issue should be done right and done once.

“It was (the town’s) fault to allow that happen,” he said.

Meloche added that the town should “get it right the first time” and that residents should be spared the hassle of having return to council if better signage didn’t work.

Councillor Patricia Simone said both delegates were fine with trying the signage route and voted against changing the name.

“For right now, I think we should try the signage and have the residents report back if it doesn’t work,” she said.

The vote was tied with Mayor Aldo DiCarlo breaking the tie. He voted in favour of changing the name, citing safety concerns as his reason.