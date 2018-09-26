Town takes possession of new fire truck

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Fire Department has received one new fire truck and is awaiting another.

At the start of Monday night’s council meeting, elected officials, administration and members of the public went next door to fire station #1 for the official acceptance of the new truck, with Bob Lock from Fort Garry Fire Trucks on hand to present the keys to Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

Fire chief Bruce Montone thanked town council for its support of the department, including authorizing the purchase of the new trucks. Council agreed last December to buy the two new vehicles at a cost of $807,000, with about $380,000 of that being the new pumper/tanker that arrived Monday morning.

“It replaces the tanker at station two,” said Montone. The tanker at station two doesn’t have pumping capabilities and was the oldest in the Amherstburg Fire Department’s fleet at 22-years-old.

The new vehicle carries 1,700 gallons of water and carry as many as five firefighters in the cab.

“It’s very, very efficient,” said Montone. “Basically, you get two vehicles in one.”

Montone touted it is a Canadian-made truck, as Fort Garry Fire Trucks is based out of Winnipeg.

The usual lifespan for a truck is 20 years, the chief added. A rescue pumper is due to arrive in about three to four weeks, he stated.

As the Amherstburg Fire Department is looking at replacing its fleet over time, it is expected more vehicle requests will be made as part of the 2019 budget process.

The new truck has black incorporated in its colour, something that is a trend in firefighting. Montone said the new truck should be in service this week as there is some training that has to be done and a new radio has to be installed.